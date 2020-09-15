Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.09.2020

Dienstag, 15. September 2020

Tobin Sprout
Antietam
Album: Empty Horses

Neil Young
Sugar Mountain
Album: Decade

Daniel Blumberg
Sidestep Summer
Album: On&On

Peaches
Solid Gold easy Action
Album: Angelheaded Hipster – The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex

T. Rex
Mambo Sun
Album: Electric Warrior

Everything Everything
Black Hyena
Album: Re-Animator

Cut Copy
Rain
Album: Freeze, Melt

Hurts
Fractures
Album: Faith

Pyrame
The pace of everything that lives
Single

Alicia Keys
Pawn it all
Album: Here

Elis Noa
Try to catch me
Album: What do you desire?

Asian Dub Foundation feat. Greta Thunberg
Youthquake
Album: Access denied

Dr, Israel
Addis Ababa
Album: Dr. Israel in Dub


