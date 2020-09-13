Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 13.09.2020

13 September

Sonntag, 13. September 2020

Albert Ayler
Summertime
Album: My name is Albert Ayler

Alfa Mist
Withered
Album: On my Ones

Angelo de Augustine
I could be wrong      
Album: Tomb

Toufic Farroukh
Villes invisibles
Album: Solidarity With Beirut

Tom & Caetano Veloso
Talvez
Album: Talvez

The Notwist
Avalanche 
Album: Ship EP

Sylvan Esso
Ferris Wheel
Album: Ferris Wheel

Hailu Mergia
Tizita
Album: Lala Belu     

Gil Scott-Heron
ll Take Care Of You
Album: I'm New Here 

Neu!
Leb Wohl
Album: Neu!75  

Johnny Cash
Bird on a wire
Album: American Recordings


