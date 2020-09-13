Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Sonntag, 13. September 2020

Albert Ayler

Summertime

Album: My name is Albert Ayler

Alfa Mist

Withered

Album: On my Ones

Angelo de Augustine

I could be wrong

Album: Tomb

Toufic Farroukh

Villes invisibles

Album: Solidarity With Beirut

Tom & Caetano Veloso

Talvez

Album: Talvez

The Notwist

Avalanche

Album: Ship EP

Sylvan Esso

Ferris Wheel

Album: Ferris Wheel

Hailu Mergia

Tizita

Album: Lala Belu

Gil Scott-Heron

ll Take Care Of You

Album: I'm New Here

Neu!

Leb Wohl

Album: Neu!75

Johnny Cash

Bird on a wire

Album: American Recordings