Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 03.09.2020

Donnerstag, 03. September 2020

Joy Denalane
I Gotta Know
Album: Let Yourself Be Loved

Declan McKenna
The Key To Life On Earth
Album: Zeros

Sophie Hunger
Halluzinationen
Album: Halluzinationen

Hurts
Numb
Album: Faith

Peaches
Solid Gold, Easy Action
Album: Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan & T. Rex

Nick Cave
Cosmic Dancer
Album: Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan & T. Rex

Bill Callahan
Pigeons
Album: Gold Record

Throwing Muses
St. Charles
Album: Sun Racket

All Them Witches
Lights Out
Album: Nothing As The Ideal

Tricky
Hate This Pain
Album: Fall To Pieces

Michael Rother
Out In The Rain
Album: Dreaming

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith
The Four Cardinal Times
Album: Peradam


0