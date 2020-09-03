Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Donnerstag, 03. September 2020

Joy Denalane

I Gotta Know

Album: Let Yourself Be Loved

Declan McKenna

The Key To Life On Earth

Album: Zeros

Sophie Hunger

Halluzinationen

Album: Halluzinationen

Hurts

Numb

Album: Faith

Peaches

Solid Gold, Easy Action

Album: Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan & T. Rex

Nick Cave

Cosmic Dancer

Album: Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan & T. Rex

Bill Callahan

Pigeons

Album: Gold Record

Throwing Muses

St. Charles

Album: Sun Racket

All Them Witches

Lights Out

Album: Nothing As The Ideal

Tricky

Hate This Pain

Album: Fall To Pieces

Michael Rother

Out In The Rain

Album: Dreaming

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith

The Four Cardinal Times

Album: Peradam