Playlist Thomas Mehringer
03. September
Donnerstag, 03. September 2020
Joy Denalane
I Gotta Know
Album: Let Yourself Be Loved
Declan McKenna
The Key To Life On Earth
Album: Zeros
Sophie Hunger
Halluzinationen
Album: Halluzinationen
Hurts
Numb
Album: Faith
Peaches
Solid Gold, Easy Action
Album: Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan & T. Rex
Nick Cave
Cosmic Dancer
Album: Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan & T. Rex
Bill Callahan
Pigeons
Album: Gold Record
Throwing Muses
St. Charles
Album: Sun Racket
All Them Witches
Lights Out
Album: Nothing As The Ideal
Tricky
Hate This Pain
Album: Fall To Pieces
Michael Rother
Out In The Rain
Album: Dreaming
Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith
The Four Cardinal Times
Album: Peradam