Playlist Marlene Halser

Stand: 06.09.2020

Sonntag, 06. September 2020

Jazzrausch Bigband
Native Riddim
Album: Dancing Wittgenstein

Formidable Vegetable Sound System
No Such Thing As Waste (Mr. Moon Remix)
Album: Radish Beets

Pham Du Thanh
Trang Thu Da Khuc
Album: Vietnamese Tradidional Music

Marvin Gaye
Mercy mercy me (The ecology)
Album: What’s going on

Lil Nix
Corona Virus
Album: Corona Virus

Billie Eilish
All the good girls go to hell
Album: When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Lauryn Hill
Everything is everything
Album: The miseducation of Laryn Hill

Lars Kurz
Deadly Sneakers (Part 2)
Album: Electronic Noire III. Dark Hi Tech Dub

Heaven 17
(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang [Duckbeats_So_Yo_Dub]
Album: Fascist Groove Thang 2010 Remixes


