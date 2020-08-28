Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. August
Freitag, 28. August 2020
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Gimme three Steps
Album: (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)
Metallica
Battery
Album: Master of Puppets
Talking Heads
Once in a Lifetime
Album: Remain in Light
Eagles
Take it easy
Album: Eagles
Ramones
Judy is a Punk
Album: The Ramones
Aerosmith
Cryin’
Album: Get a Grip
Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band
Candy’s Room
Album: Live/1975-85
Beach Boys
California Girls
Single
Nirvana
Breed
Album: Nevermind
R.E.M.
Everybody hurts
Album: Automatic for the People
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Green River
Album: Green River
Doors
Riders on the Storm
Album: L.A. Woman