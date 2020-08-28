Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.08.2020

28 August

Freitag, 28. August 2020

Lynyrd Skynyrd
Gimme three Steps
Album: (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)

Metallica
Battery
Album: Master of Puppets

Talking Heads
Once in a Lifetime
Album: Remain in Light

Eagles
Take it easy
Album: Eagles

Ramones
Judy is a Punk
Album: The Ramones

Aerosmith
Cryin’
Album: Get a Grip

Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band
Candy’s Room
Album: Live/1975-85

Beach Boys
California Girls
Single

Nirvana
Breed
Album: Nevermind

R.E.M.
Everybody hurts
Album: Automatic for the People

Creedence Clearwater Revival
Green River
Album: Green River

Doors
Riders on the Storm
Album: L.A. Woman


