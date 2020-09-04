Playlist Thomas Meinecke
04. September
Freitag, 04. September 2020
Ken McIntyre
Permanentity
Album: Way Way Out
Archie Shepp
Niema
Album: Four for Trane
Art Blakey
There's a Party
Album: Golden Boy
Benny Golson
Out of the Past
Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson
Sam Jones
Blues on Down
Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson
Milt Jackson & Wes Montgomery
Stablemates
Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson
Teddy Charles
Vibrations
Album: The Teddy Charles Tentet
Teddy Charles
Nature Boy
Album: The Teddy Charles Tentet
Archie Shepp
Day Dream
Album: Day Dream