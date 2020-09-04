Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Freitag, 04. September 2020

Ken McIntyre

Permanentity

Album: Way Way Out

Archie Shepp

Niema

Album: Four for Trane

Art Blakey

There's a Party

Album: Golden Boy

Benny Golson

Out of the Past

Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson

Sam Jones

Blues on Down

Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson

Milt Jackson & Wes Montgomery

Stablemates

Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson

Teddy Charles

Vibrations

Album: The Teddy Charles Tentet

Teddy Charles

Nature Boy

Album: The Teddy Charles Tentet

Archie Shepp

Day Dream

Album: Day Dream