Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 04.09.2020

04 September

Freitag, 04. September 2020

Ken McIntyre
Permanentity
Album: Way Way Out

Archie Shepp
Niema
Album: Four for Trane

Art Blakey
There's a Party
Album: Golden Boy

Benny Golson
Out of the Past
Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson

Sam Jones
Blues on Down
Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson

Milt Jackson & Wes Montgomery
Stablemates
Album: The Compositions of Benny Golson

Teddy Charles
Vibrations
Album: The Teddy Charles Tentet

Teddy Charles
Nature Boy
Album: The Teddy Charles Tentet

Archie Shepp
Day Dream
Album: Day Dream


