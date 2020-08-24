Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 24.08.2020

24 August

Montag, 24. August 2020

Irena & Vojtěch Havlovi
Radek 2  
Album: The Sacred Rage

Monolake
Beirut
Album: The Sacred Rage

Ikonika
Hollow   
Album: Hollow EP 

Oscar Jerome feat. Lianne La Havas
Timeless
Album: Breath Deep

Nubya Garcia
Stand With Each Other
Album: Source

Nubya Garcia
Together Is a Beautiful Place To Be
Album: Source

Marcos Valle, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Queira Bem
Album: Jazz Is Dead 003

Marcos Valle, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Oi
Album: Jazz Is Dead 003

Kamasi Washington
Southside
Album: Becoming - Becoming - Music from the Netflix Original Documentary 

Kamasi Washington
I Am Becoming
Album: Becoming - Music from the Netflix Original Documentary 


