Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 20.08.2020

20 August

Donnerstag, 20. August 2020

Dent May
Seasalt & Caramel
Album: Late Checkout

The Lemon Twigs
Moon
Album: Songs for the General Public

Bright Eyes
Forced Convalescence
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Nas
Ultra Black
Album: King’s Disease

Chuck Prophet
High As Johnny Thunders
Album: The Land That Time Forgot

Erasure
Diamond Lies
Album: The Neon

Cut Copy
Stop, Horizon
Album: Freeze, Melt

Girld Friday
Gold Stars
Album: Androgynous Mary

The Killers
My Own Soul’s Warning
Album: Imploding The Mirage

Bebel Gilberto
Deixa
Album: Agora


0