Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 11.08.2020

11 August

Dienstag, 11. August 2020

Led Zeppelin: Heartbreaker
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: What is and what should never be
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: Whole lotta Love
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Muddy Waters: You need Love
Single
Chess

Small Faces: You need Lovin’
Album: Small Faces
Decca

Led Zeppelin: Lemon Song
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: Bring it on home
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: Moby Dick
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: Ramble on
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: Living loving Maid (She’s just a Woman)
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic

Led Zeppelin: Thank you
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic


