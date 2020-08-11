Playlist Roderich Fabian
11. August
Dienstag, 11. August 2020
Led Zeppelin: Heartbreaker
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: What is and what should never be
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: Whole lotta Love
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Muddy Waters: You need Love
Single
Chess
Small Faces: You need Lovin’
Album: Small Faces
Decca
Led Zeppelin: Lemon Song
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: Bring it on home
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: Moby Dick
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: Ramble on
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: Living loving Maid (She’s just a Woman)
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic
Led Zeppelin: Thank you
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Atlantic