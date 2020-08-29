Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 29.08.2020

29 August

Samstag, 29. August 2020

Sven-Ake Johansson & Alexander von Schlippenbach
Sturmböen ziehen auf in Ulmenblättern
Album: Schraubenlieder

Cottbusser Chor
Cottbusser Chor Sings the News Trilogy – The News Blues
Album: The News Trilogy

Gil Scott Heron
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Album: Black & Proud

Nicholas Bussmann
1970
Album: Revolutionary Songs in an AI Environment

Quilapayun
El pueblo unido
Single

Charlie Haden & Carla Bley
Introduction to People
Album: The Ballad of the Fallen

Charlie Haden & Carla Bley
The People United Will Never Be Defeated
Album: The Ballad of the Fallen

Cairo Free Jazz Ensemble
Liberty for Iratilim (Auszug)
Album: Heliopolis

Om Kolthom
5’30 -11’30 Enta Omry
Album: Enta Omry

Dudu Pukwana
Pezulu (Alternate Version)
Album: Dudu Phukwana and the Spears

Dudu Pukwana
Izulu Liyaduduma
Album: Dudu Phukwana and the Spears

Tom Lehrer
We Will All Go Together When We Go
Album: An Evening Wasted with...


0