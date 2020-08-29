Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
29. August
Samstag, 29. August 2020
Sven-Ake Johansson & Alexander von Schlippenbach
Sturmböen ziehen auf in Ulmenblättern
Album: Schraubenlieder
Cottbusser Chor
Cottbusser Chor Sings the News Trilogy – The News Blues
Album: The News Trilogy
Gil Scott Heron
The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Album: Black & Proud
Nicholas Bussmann
1970
Album: Revolutionary Songs in an AI Environment
Quilapayun
El pueblo unido
Single
Charlie Haden & Carla Bley
Introduction to People
Album: The Ballad of the Fallen
Charlie Haden & Carla Bley
The People United Will Never Be Defeated
Album: The Ballad of the Fallen
Cairo Free Jazz Ensemble
Liberty for Iratilim (Auszug)
Album: Heliopolis
Om Kolthom
5’30 -11’30 Enta Omry
Album: Enta Omry
Dudu Pukwana
Pezulu (Alternate Version)
Album: Dudu Phukwana and the Spears
Dudu Pukwana
Izulu Liyaduduma
Album: Dudu Phukwana and the Spears
Tom Lehrer
We Will All Go Together When We Go
Album: An Evening Wasted with...