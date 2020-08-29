Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 29. August 2020

Sven-Ake Johansson & Alexander von Schlippenbach

Sturmböen ziehen auf in Ulmenblättern

Album: Schraubenlieder

Cottbusser Chor

Cottbusser Chor Sings the News Trilogy – The News Blues

Album: The News Trilogy

Gil Scott Heron

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Album: Black & Proud

Nicholas Bussmann

1970

Album: Revolutionary Songs in an AI Environment

Quilapayun

El pueblo unido

Single

Charlie Haden & Carla Bley

Introduction to People

Album: The Ballad of the Fallen

Charlie Haden & Carla Bley

The People United Will Never Be Defeated

Album: The Ballad of the Fallen

Cairo Free Jazz Ensemble

Liberty for Iratilim (Auszug)

Album: Heliopolis

Om Kolthom

5’30 -11’30 Enta Omry

Album: Enta Omry

Dudu Pukwana

Pezulu (Alternate Version)

Album: Dudu Phukwana and the Spears

Dudu Pukwana

Izulu Liyaduduma

Album: Dudu Phukwana and the Spears

Tom Lehrer

We Will All Go Together When We Go

Album: An Evening Wasted with...