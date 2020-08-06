Playlist Ralf Summer
06. August
Donnerstag, 06. August 2020
Washed Out
Too Late
Album: Purple Noon
Alison Mosshart
Interlude / Psycho Hwy
Album: Sound Wheel
Alison Mosshart
High Performance
Album: Sound Wheel
Alison Mosshart
The Daughter Of American Used Car Dealer
Album: Sound Wheel
KitschKrieg
5 Minuten ft Cro, Trettmann, AnnenMayKantereit
Album: KitschKrieg
Glass Animals
Dreamland
Album: Dreamland
Jaga Jazzist
Tomita
Album: Pyramid
Jason Molina
She Says
Album: Eight Gates
Zugezogen Maskulin
Sommer Vorbei
Album: 10 Jahre Abfuck
Bronson
Vaults
Album: Bronson
Leila Moss
Watching The Wolf
Album: Who The Power
Another Sky
Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds
Album: I Slept On The Floor
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
Tango Of Love
Album: Shaman!
Moscoman
Time Slips Away
Album: Time Slips Away
Gui Boratto
Azzurro (Mixed)
Album: Backstage (Mixed)