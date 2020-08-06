Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 06.08.2020

06 August

Donnerstag, 06. August 2020

Washed Out
Too Late
Album: Purple Noon

Alison Mosshart
Interlude / Psycho Hwy
Album: Sound Wheel

Alison Mosshart
High Performance
Album: Sound Wheel

Alison Mosshart
The Daughter Of American Used Car Dealer
Album: Sound Wheel

KitschKrieg
5 Minuten ft Cro, Trettmann, AnnenMayKantereit
Album: KitschKrieg

Glass Animals
Dreamland
Album: Dreamland

Jaga Jazzist
Tomita
Album: Pyramid

Jason Molina
She Says
Album: Eight Gates

Zugezogen Maskulin
Sommer Vorbei
Album: 10 Jahre Abfuck

Bronson
Vaults
Album: Bronson

Leila Moss
Watching The Wolf
Album: Who The Power

Another Sky
Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds
Album: I Slept On The Floor

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
Tango Of Love
Album: Shaman!

Moscoman
Time Slips Away
Album: Time Slips Away

Gui Boratto
Azzurro (Mixed)
Album: Backstage (Mixed)


