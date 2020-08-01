Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Angie Portmann

Stand: 01.08.2020

01 August

Samstag, 01. August 2020

Shabazz Palaces
Wet
Album: The Don of Diamond Dreams

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
Tidal Wave
Album: What kinda music

Anteloper
Bubble under
Album: Tour beats Vol. 1

Frank Ocean
Swim good
Album: Swim good-Single

Beyoncé
Superpower
Album: Beyoncé

Beyoncé
Formation
Album: Lemonade

Otis Sandsjö
Koppom
Album: Y-Otis 2

KUF
An ardent heart
Album: Re:Re:Re:

Lou Reed
Ocean
Album: Lou Reed

Julia Jacklin
Pool Party
Album: Don’t let the kids win

Arcade Fire
Ocean of noise
Album: Neon Bible

Romare
The River
Album: The River-Single


1