Playlist Roderich Fabian
23. Juli
Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020
NOFX
Glory Hallelujah
Album: West Coast vs. Wessex
Eight Rounds Rapid
Tricks
Album: Love your Work
Mike Polizze
Rock on a Feather
Album: Long Lost Solace Find
Erlend Oye & Sebastian Maschat
Bad Influece
Album: Quarantine at El Ganzo
Céu
Nada Irreal
Album: Apka!
Peter Ivens
Holding the Cobra
Album: Becoming Peter Ivens
Daniel Blumberg
Sidestep Summer
Album: On & on
Orlando Weeks
All the Things
Album: A Quickening
Beyoncé
My Power
Album: The Lion King: The Gift
Drift
Visualize the Invidible
Album: Symbiosis
Thoago Nassif
Trepa Trepa
Album: Mente
Thomas Azier
Entertainment
Album: Love, disorderly
Plastiktanz
Mir geht es danke gut
Album: Sowas von egal,.2 (Compilation)
Butzmann/ Kapielski
Rolle der Frau
Album: War Pur War
Makaya McCraven
Butterss Fly
Album: Universal Beings E&F Sides