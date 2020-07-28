Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.07.2020

23 Juli

Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020

NOFX
Glory Hallelujah
Album: West Coast vs. Wessex

Eight Rounds Rapid
Tricks
Album: Love your Work

Mike Polizze
Rock on a Feather
Album: Long Lost Solace Find

Erlend Oye & Sebastian Maschat
Bad Influece
Album: Quarantine at El Ganzo

Céu
Nada Irreal
Album: Apka!

Peter Ivens
Holding the Cobra
Album: Becoming Peter Ivens

Daniel Blumberg
Sidestep Summer
Album: On & on

Orlando Weeks
All the Things
Album: A Quickening

Beyoncé
My Power
Album: The Lion King: The Gift

Drift
Visualize the Invidible
Album: Symbiosis

Thoago Nassif
Trepa Trepa
Album: Mente

Thomas Azier
Entertainment
Album: Love, disorderly

Plastiktanz
Mir geht es danke gut
Album: Sowas von egal,.2 (Compilation)

Butzmann/ Kapielski
Rolle der Frau
Album: War Pur War

Makaya McCraven
Butterss Fly
Album: Universal Beings E&F Sides


