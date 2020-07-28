Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020

NOFX

Glory Hallelujah

Album: West Coast vs. Wessex

Eight Rounds Rapid

Tricks

Album: Love your Work

Mike Polizze

Rock on a Feather

Album: Long Lost Solace Find

Erlend Oye & Sebastian Maschat

Bad Influece

Album: Quarantine at El Ganzo

Céu

Nada Irreal

Album: Apka!

Peter Ivens

Holding the Cobra

Album: Becoming Peter Ivens

Daniel Blumberg

Sidestep Summer

Album: On & on

Orlando Weeks

All the Things

Album: A Quickening

Beyoncé

My Power

Album: The Lion King: The Gift

Drift

Visualize the Invidible

Album: Symbiosis

Thoago Nassif

Trepa Trepa

Album: Mente

Thomas Azier

Entertainment

Album: Love, disorderly

Plastiktanz

Mir geht es danke gut

Album: Sowas von egal,.2 (Compilation)

Butzmann/ Kapielski

Rolle der Frau

Album: War Pur War

Makaya McCraven

Butterss Fly

Album: Universal Beings E&F Sides