Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 23. Juli 2020

East Man

Wow how?

Album: Prole Art Threat

LaBrassBanda

Danzn

Album: Danzn

Tyree Glenn Jr.

Marler Eintopf

Album: Superbad – The Best of Tyree Glenn Jr.

Seasick Steve

Toes in the Mud

Album: Love and Peace

Sandra Hüller

Champaigner

Album: Be your own Prince

Courntey Marie Andrews

Someone else’s Fault

Album: Old Flowers

Jessy Lanza

Alexander

Album: All the Time

Howling

Mother Mother

Album: Colure

Kamaal Williams

Toulouse

Album: Wu Hen

Jon Hassell

Delicado

Album: Seeing through Sound

Nicolas Bogaieff

Listen carefully to the Heartbeat

Album: The Upward Spiral

Thomas Bartlett

Lucinda

Album: Shelter