Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 25.07.2020

25 Juli

Samstag, 25. Juli 2020

Archie Shepp
Malcolm, Semper, Malcolm
Album: Fire Music

Archie Shepp
Blase
Album: Blase

Os Paralamos Du Sucesso
Navegar Impreciso (feat Linton Kwesi Johnson)
Album: Severino

Dead Prez, Bila & Jorge Ben
Shuffering & Shmiling
Album: Div: Red, Hot & Riot

Sade Adu
By your side (Cottonbelly’s Fola Mix)
Album: Div: Red, Hot & Riot

Soul Sugar feat. Leonard Carmichael
Why can’t we live together (Dennis Bovell Dub)
Album: Maxi

Silicon Soul
Wo needs sleep tonight?
Album: Div: I like it

Milton Nascimento
Cravo E Canela
Album: Milton

Edu Lobo
Zanzibar
Album: Sergio Mendes presents Lobo

Suzi Cream Cheese
Crap
Single

Boy George
Play me (Dennis Bovell Dub)
Album: This is what I Dub Volume 1

Kode9 & The Space Ape
Sine o the Dub
Album: Maxi

The Orielles
Bobbi’s Second
Single


