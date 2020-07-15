Playlist Helen Malich

Mittwoch, 15. Juli 2020

Gill Scott-Heron

Grandma’s Hands

Album: Reflections

Cas McCombs & Steve Gunn

Sweet Lucy

Single

Steve Gunn & Cass McCombs

Wild Mountain Thyme

Single

Jarvis Cocker

Baby’s Coming Back To Me

Album: Jarvis

Jary is...

Save The Whale

Album: Beyond The Pale

Mountain Man

Animal Tracks

Album: Made The Harbour

Slut

Die Moritat von Mackie Messer

Album: Dreigroschenoper

Baloji

Soleil De Volt

Album: 137 Avenue Kaniama

Karo

Wicked Game

Single

Sharon Van Etten & Josh Homme

(What’s So Funny Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding

Single

The Green Apple Sea & Wayne Graham

Everytime The Sun Comes Up

Album: Less Than Familiar EP

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Feeling Good

Album: Nina Revisited

DJ Koze & Hildegard Knef

Ich schreib Dir ein Buch 2013

Album: Amygdala