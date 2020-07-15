Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 15.07.2020

15 Juli

Mittwoch, 15. Juli 2020

Gill Scott-Heron
Grandma’s Hands
Album: Reflections

Cas McCombs & Steve Gunn
Sweet Lucy
Single

Steve Gunn & Cass McCombs
Wild Mountain Thyme
Single

Jarvis Cocker
Baby’s Coming Back To Me
Album: Jarvis

Jary is...
Save The Whale
Album: Beyond The Pale

Mountain Man
Animal Tracks
Album: Made The Harbour

Slut
Die Moritat von Mackie Messer
Album: Dreigroschenoper

Baloji
Soleil De Volt
Album: 137 Avenue Kaniama

Karo
Wicked Game
Single

Sharon Van Etten & Josh Homme
(What’s So Funny Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding
Single

The Green Apple Sea & Wayne Graham
Everytime The Sun Comes Up
Album: Less Than Familiar EP

Ms. Lauryn Hill
Feeling Good
Album: Nina Revisited

DJ Koze & Hildegard Knef
Ich schreib Dir ein Buch 2013
Album: Amygdala


