Playlist Helen Malich
15. Juli
Mittwoch, 15. Juli 2020
Gill Scott-Heron
Grandma’s Hands
Album: Reflections
Cas McCombs & Steve Gunn
Sweet Lucy
Single
Steve Gunn & Cass McCombs
Wild Mountain Thyme
Single
Jarvis Cocker
Baby’s Coming Back To Me
Album: Jarvis
Jary is...
Save The Whale
Album: Beyond The Pale
Mountain Man
Animal Tracks
Album: Made The Harbour
Slut
Die Moritat von Mackie Messer
Album: Dreigroschenoper
Baloji
Soleil De Volt
Album: 137 Avenue Kaniama
Karo
Wicked Game
Single
Sharon Van Etten & Josh Homme
(What’s So Funny Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding
Single
The Green Apple Sea & Wayne Graham
Everytime The Sun Comes Up
Album: Less Than Familiar EP
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Feeling Good
Album: Nina Revisited
DJ Koze & Hildegard Knef
Ich schreib Dir ein Buch 2013
Album: Amygdala