Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020

Jill Barber

Nos retrouvailles

Album: Entre nous

Larkin Poe

Easy Street

Album: Self Made Man

Micke & Lefty feat. Chef

I’m a steady rollin’ Man

Album: Let the Fire lead

Three Queens in Mourning

I see a Darkness

Album: Hello Sorrow, Hello Joy

Dawn McCarthy & Bonnie Prince` Billy

So sad

Album: What the Brothers sang

Everly Brothers

Ebony Eyes

Album: The very Best of the Everly Brothers

Jary is...

Swanky Modes

Album: Beyond the Pale

Pulp

This is Hardcore

Album: This is Hardcore

Rufus Wainwright

Peaceful Afternoon

Album: Unfollow the Rules

Nadine Shah

Ukrainian Wine

Album: Kitchen Sink

Sly5thAve feat. Denitia

Right here

Album: What it is

Zara McFarlane

Everyrhing is connected

Album: Songs of an unknown Tongue

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Silly little Love Song

Album: RoundAgain