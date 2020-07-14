Playlist Roderich Fabian
14. Juli
Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020
Jill Barber
Nos retrouvailles
Album: Entre nous
Larkin Poe
Easy Street
Album: Self Made Man
Micke & Lefty feat. Chef
I’m a steady rollin’ Man
Album: Let the Fire lead
Three Queens in Mourning
I see a Darkness
Album: Hello Sorrow, Hello Joy
Dawn McCarthy & Bonnie Prince` Billy
So sad
Album: What the Brothers sang
Everly Brothers
Ebony Eyes
Album: The very Best of the Everly Brothers
Jary is...
Swanky Modes
Album: Beyond the Pale
Pulp
This is Hardcore
Album: This is Hardcore
Rufus Wainwright
Peaceful Afternoon
Album: Unfollow the Rules
Nadine Shah
Ukrainian Wine
Album: Kitchen Sink
Sly5thAve feat. Denitia
Right here
Album: What it is
Zara McFarlane
Everyrhing is connected
Album: Songs of an unknown Tongue
Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Silly little Love Song
Album: RoundAgain