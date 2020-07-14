Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 14.07.2020

14 Juli

Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020

Jill Barber
Nos retrouvailles
Album: Entre nous

Larkin Poe
Easy Street
Album: Self Made Man

Micke & Lefty feat. Chef
I’m a steady rollin’  Man
Album: Let the Fire lead

Three Queens in Mourning
I see a Darkness
Album: Hello Sorrow, Hello Joy

Dawn McCarthy & Bonnie  Prince` Billy
So sad
Album: What the Brothers sang

Everly Brothers
Ebony Eyes
Album: The very Best of the Everly Brothers

Jary is...
Swanky Modes
Album: Beyond the Pale

Pulp
This is Hardcore
Album: This is Hardcore

Rufus Wainwright
Peaceful Afternoon
Album: Unfollow the Rules

Nadine Shah
Ukrainian Wine
Album: Kitchen Sink

Sly5thAve feat. Denitia
Right here
Album: What it is

Zara McFarlane
Everyrhing is connected
Album: Songs of an unknown Tongue

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Silly little Love Song
Album: RoundAgain


