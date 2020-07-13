Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 13. Juli 2020

Deadbeat & Paul St. Hilaire

Yesterday's Dreams

Album: 4 Quarters of Love and Modern Lash

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience

Living on Stolen Land

Album: To Know Without Knowing

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience

Blue Light

Album: To Know Without Knowing

Cate Le Bon & Group Listening feat. Ed Dowie

Here it comes again

Album: Here it comes again

Dorothy Ashby

Essence of Sapphire

Album: The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

Bill Withers

City of Angels

Album: Naked and Warm

Nitty Scott MC feat. Kendrick Lamar

Flower Child

Album: The Boombox Diaries 2Vol 1

Ennio Morricone

Metti una sera a cena

Album: Ennio Morricone - 50 Movie Themes Hits - Gold Edition

Homeboy Sandman

Stroll

Album: Hallways