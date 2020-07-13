Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
13. Juli
Montag, 13. Juli 2020
Deadbeat & Paul St. Hilaire
Yesterday's Dreams
Album: 4 Quarters of Love and Modern Lash
Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience
Living on Stolen Land
Album: To Know Without Knowing
Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience
Blue Light
Album: To Know Without Knowing
Cate Le Bon & Group Listening feat. Ed Dowie
Here it comes again
Album: Here it comes again
Dorothy Ashby
Essence of Sapphire
Album: The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby
Bill Withers
City of Angels
Album: Naked and Warm
Nitty Scott MC feat. Kendrick Lamar
Flower Child
Album: The Boombox Diaries 2Vol 1
Ennio Morricone
Metti una sera a cena
Album: Ennio Morricone - 50 Movie Themes Hits - Gold Edition
Homeboy Sandman
Stroll
Album: Hallways