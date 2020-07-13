Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 13.07.2020

13 Juli

Montag, 13. Juli 2020

Deadbeat & Paul St. Hilaire
Yesterday's Dreams
Album: 4 Quarters of Love and Modern Lash

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience
Living on Stolen Land
Album: To Know Without Knowing

Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience
Blue Light   
Album: To Know Without Knowing

Cate Le Bon & Group Listening feat. Ed Dowie
Here it comes again
Album: Here it comes again

Dorothy Ashby
Essence of Sapphire
Album: The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

Bill Withers
City of Angels 
Album: Naked and Warm

Nitty Scott MC feat. Kendrick Lamar
Flower Child 
Album: The Boombox Diaries 2Vol 1

Ennio Morricone
Metti una sera a cena  
Album: Ennio Morricone - 50 Movie Themes Hits - Gold Edition

Homeboy Sandman
Stroll
Album: Hallways


4