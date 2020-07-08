Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 08. Juli 2020

Kanye West

Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott

Single

Kanye West

Use this Gospel

Album: Jesus is King

Teyana Taylor

We Got Love feat. Lauryn Hill

Album: The Album

Rufus Wainwright

Going to a Town

Album: Release The Stars

Rufus Wainwright

Chelsea Hotel No. 2

Album: Leonard Cohen - I'm your man (Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Rufus Wainwright

You Ain’t Big

Album: Unfollow The Rules

Becca Mancari

First Time

Album: The Greatest Part

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Pa’lante

Album: The Navigator

Le Ren

If I Had Wings

Single

Jess Williamson

Pictures of Flowers feat. Hand Habits

Single

Fenne Lily

Alapathy

Single

Naeem

Startisha

Album: Startisha

Amanda Blank

Oh Man

Single