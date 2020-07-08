Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 08.07.2020

08 Juli

Mittwoch, 08. Juli 2020

Kanye West
Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott
Single

Kanye West
Use this Gospel
Album: Jesus is King

Teyana Taylor
We Got Love feat. Lauryn Hill
Album: The Album

Rufus Wainwright
Going to a Town
Album: Release The Stars

Rufus Wainwright
Chelsea Hotel No. 2
Album: Leonard Cohen - I'm your man (Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Rufus Wainwright
You Ain’t Big
Album: Unfollow The Rules

Becca Mancari
First Time
Album: The Greatest Part

Hurray for the Riff Raff
Pa’lante
Album: The Navigator

Le Ren
If I Had Wings
Single

Jess Williamson
Pictures of Flowers feat. Hand Habits
Single

Fenne Lily
Alapathy
Single

Naeem
Startisha
Album: Startisha

Amanda Blank
Oh Man
Single


