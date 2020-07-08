Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
08. Juli
Mittwoch, 08. Juli 2020
Kanye West
Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott
Single
Kanye West
Use this Gospel
Album: Jesus is King
Teyana Taylor
We Got Love feat. Lauryn Hill
Album: The Album
Rufus Wainwright
Going to a Town
Album: Release The Stars
Rufus Wainwright
Chelsea Hotel No. 2
Album: Leonard Cohen - I'm your man (Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rufus Wainwright
You Ain’t Big
Album: Unfollow The Rules
Becca Mancari
First Time
Album: The Greatest Part
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Pa’lante
Album: The Navigator
Le Ren
If I Had Wings
Single
Jess Williamson
Pictures of Flowers feat. Hand Habits
Single
Fenne Lily
Alapathy
Single
Naeem
Startisha
Album: Startisha
Amanda Blank
Oh Man
Single