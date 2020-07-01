Playlist Jay Rutledge
Groupe RTD
Buuraha U Dheer
Album: The Dancing devils of Djibouti
Ceu
Corpocontinente
Album: Apka!
DJ Jigue
Ferminia
Album: A Guide to the birdsong of Mexico, Central America and the Carribean
Garifuna Allstars
Black Catbird
Album: A Guide to the birdsong of Mexico, Central America and the Carribean
Bantou mentale
The Forrest meets the disco queen
Album: Congo Animal
Jupiter & Okwess
Na Kozonga
Single: Na Kozonga
Cabruera
A vida
Album: Sol a pino
Paul Weller
More
Album: On Sunset
La Gallera Social Club
Manduco
Album: Tropico Salvaje
Nakury, Barzo
Para mi gente
Album: O
Minyo Cruzaders, Frente Cumbiero
Cumbia de Monte Fuji
Album: Minyo Cumbiero