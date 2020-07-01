Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

2

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Von: Jay Rutledge

Stand: 01.07.2020

01 Juli

Mittwoch, 01. Juli 2020

Groupe RTD
Buuraha U Dheer
Album: The Dancing devils of Djibouti

Ceu
Corpocontinente
Album: Apka!

DJ Jigue
Ferminia
Album: A Guide to the birdsong of Mexico, Central America and the Carribean

Garifuna Allstars
Black Catbird
Album: A Guide to the birdsong of Mexico, Central America and the Carribean

Bantou mentale
The Forrest meets the disco queen
Album: Congo Animal

Jupiter & Okwess
Na Kozonga
Single: Na Kozonga

Cabruera
A vida
Album: Sol a pino

Paul Weller
More
Album: On Sunset

La Gallera Social Club
Manduco
Album: Tropico Salvaje

Nakury, Barzo
Para mi gente
Album: O

Minyo Cruzaders, Frente Cumbiero
Cumbia de Monte Fuji
Album: Minyo Cumbiero


2