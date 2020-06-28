Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

4

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 28.06.2020

28 Juni

Sonntag, 28. Juni 2020

Sault
Black
Album: Untitled (Black is…)

Anderson Paak
Lockwodn
Album: Lockdown

Miguel
How many
Album: How Many

H.E.R.
I can’t breath
Album: I can’t breath

Public Enemy
State of the union
Album: State of the union

Terrace Martin
Pig Feet
Album: Pig Feet

Meek Mill
Otherside of America
Album: Otherside of America

Alicia Keys
Perfect Way to die
Album: Perfect way to die

Mos Def
UMI Says
Album: Black on both sides

J. Cole
Chains Off
Album: Unreleased/ live at David Letterman/ Youtube

John Legend
Never Break
Album: Bigger Love


4