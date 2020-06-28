Playlist Matthias Röckl

Sonntag, 28. Juni 2020

Sault

Black

Album: Untitled (Black is…)

Anderson Paak

Lockwodn

Album: Lockdown

Miguel

How many

Album: How Many

H.E.R.

I can’t breath

Album: I can’t breath

Public Enemy

State of the union

Album: State of the union

Terrace Martin

Pig Feet

Album: Pig Feet

Meek Mill

Otherside of America

Album: Otherside of America

Alicia Keys

Perfect Way to die

Album: Perfect way to die

Mos Def

UMI Says

Album: Black on both sides

J. Cole

Chains Off

Album: Unreleased/ live at David Letterman/ Youtube

John Legend

Never Break

Album: Bigger Love