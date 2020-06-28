Playlist Matthias Röckl
28. Juni
Sonntag, 28. Juni 2020
Sault
Black
Album: Untitled (Black is…)
Anderson Paak
Lockwodn
Album: Lockdown
Miguel
How many
Album: How Many
H.E.R.
I can’t breath
Album: I can’t breath
Public Enemy
State of the union
Album: State of the union
Terrace Martin
Pig Feet
Album: Pig Feet
Meek Mill
Otherside of America
Album: Otherside of America
Alicia Keys
Perfect Way to die
Album: Perfect way to die
Mos Def
UMI Says
Album: Black on both sides
J. Cole
Chains Off
Album: Unreleased/ live at David Letterman/ Youtube
John Legend
Never Break
Album: Bigger Love