Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 22.06.2020

22 Juni

Montag, 22. Juni 2020

Public Enemy: State Of The Union
Album: Single

Sault: Wildfires
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Sault: Why Why Why Why Why
Album: 5

Khruangbin: So We Won´t Forget
Album: Mordechai

Khruangbin: Pelota
Album: Mordechai

Westerman: Blue Comanche
Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead

Westerman: Float Over
Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead

Arthur Russell: You and Me Both
Album: Calling Out of Context

INGA: Get There Get There Get There
Album: Tears and Teeth

Paar: Vane

And Also The Trees: Slow Pulse Boy
Album: A Retrospective 1983-1986

Spacemen 3: Lord Can You Hear Me ?
Album: Playing With Fire

Soft Boi: Fais Moi La Guerre (feat Nastychong)
Album: So Nice


