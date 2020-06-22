Playlist Ralf Summer
22. Juni
Montag, 22. Juni 2020
Public Enemy: State Of The Union
Album: Single
Sault: Wildfires
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Sault: Why Why Why Why Why
Album: 5
Khruangbin: So We Won´t Forget
Album: Mordechai
Khruangbin: Pelota
Album: Mordechai
Westerman: Blue Comanche
Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead
Westerman: Float Over
Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead
Arthur Russell: You and Me Both
Album: Calling Out of Context
INGA: Get There Get There Get There
Album: Tears and Teeth
Paar: Vane
And Also The Trees: Slow Pulse Boy
Album: A Retrospective 1983-1986
Spacemen 3: Lord Can You Hear Me ?
Album: Playing With Fire
Soft Boi: Fais Moi La Guerre (feat Nastychong)
Album: So Nice