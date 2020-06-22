Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 22. Juni 2020

Public Enemy: State Of The Union

Album: Single

Sault: Wildfires

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Sault: Why Why Why Why Why

Album: 5

Khruangbin: So We Won´t Forget

Album: Mordechai

Khruangbin: Pelota

Album: Mordechai

Westerman: Blue Comanche

Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead

Westerman: Float Over

Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead

Arthur Russell: You and Me Both

Album: Calling Out of Context

INGA: Get There Get There Get There

Album: Tears and Teeth

Paar: Vane

And Also The Trees: Slow Pulse Boy

Album: A Retrospective 1983-1986

Spacemen 3: Lord Can You Hear Me ?

Album: Playing With Fire

Soft Boi: Fais Moi La Guerre (feat Nastychong)

Album: So Nice