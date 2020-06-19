Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 19.06.2020

Eight Round Rapids: Tricks
Album: Love Your Work

Trixie & The Trainwrecks: What Would You do?
Album: ep

Knucklebone Oscar: Rockabilly Messiah
Album: Back From The Jungle

Eye Flys: Perception Is Gamble
Album: Tub Of Lard

Eye Flys: Tubba Lard
Album: Tub Of Lard

Dead Kennedys: California Uber Alles
Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Dead Kennedys: Holiday In Cambodia
Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Friends Of Gas: Stechpalmenwald
Album: Kein Wetter

Friends Of Gas: Felder
Album: Kein Wetter

Psychic Markers: Where Is The prize
Album: Psychic Markers

Magic Markers: Don´t Talk In Your Sleep
Album: Bald Quarry

Sonic Boom: Spinnig Coins And Wishing on Clovers
Album: All Things Being Equal

Liam Bailey: Champion
Album: ep


