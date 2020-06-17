Playlist Helen Malich
17. Juni
Mittwoch, 17. Juni 2020
Bibio: A Tout À L’Heure
Album: Silver Wilkinson
Bibio: Sleep On The Wing
Album: Sleep On The Wing Ep
Andrew Bird: Banking On A Myth
Album: The Mysterious Production Of Eggs
Little Stevie Wonder: I Call It Pretty Music But The Old People Call It The Blues
Album: Additional Singles And Rarities
Inga: Get There Get There Get There
Album: Tears And Teeth
Inga: Frau Adolf
Album: Tears And Teeth
Better Oblivion Community Center: Dylan Thomas
Album: Better Oblivion Community Center
Christian Lee Hutson: Lose This Number
Album: Beginnings
Elise Trouw: How To Get What You Want
Album: Single
Elise Trouw: Foo Fighters Meets 70's Bobby Caldwell - Live Looping Mashup by Elise Trouw
Kawehi: Smells Like Teen Sprit
Kawehi: GGuu
Album: Boneyard Vol. 1 EP
Angela Aux: Dreamt Of The Death Of A Friend
Album: In Love With The Demons
Jessie Ware: Mirage (Don’t Stop)
Album: Single
Tune-Yards: Bizness
Album: Who Kill