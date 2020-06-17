Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 17.06.2020

17 Juni

Mittwoch, 17. Juni 2020

Bibio: A Tout À L’Heure
Album: Silver Wilkinson

Bibio: Sleep On The Wing
Album: Sleep On The Wing Ep

Andrew Bird: Banking On A Myth
Album: The Mysterious Production Of Eggs

Little Stevie Wonder: I Call It Pretty Music But The Old People Call It The Blues
Album: Additional Singles And Rarities

Inga: Get There Get There Get There
Album: Tears And Teeth

Inga: Frau Adolf
Album: Tears And Teeth

Better Oblivion Community Center: Dylan Thomas
Album: Better Oblivion Community Center

Christian Lee Hutson: Lose This Number
Album: Beginnings

Elise Trouw: How To Get What You Want
Album: Single

Elise Trouw: Foo Fighters Meets 70's Bobby Caldwell - Live Looping Mashup by Elise Trouw

Kawehi: Smells Like Teen Sprit

Kawehi: GGuu
Album: Boneyard Vol. 1 EP

Angela Aux: Dreamt Of The Death Of A Friend
Album: In Love With The Demons

Jessie Ware: Mirage (Don’t Stop)
Album: Single

Tune-Yards: Bizness
Album: Who Kill


