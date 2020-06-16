Playlist Roderich Fabian
16. Juni
Dienstag, 16. Juni 2020
Sonic Boom: On a Summer Day
Album: All Things being equal
The 1975: The Birthday Party
Album: Notes on a conditional Form
Dirty Projectors: Lose your Love
Album: Flight Tower EP
Muzz: Everything like it used to be
Album: Muzz
Beach Boys: Surf’s up
Album: The Smile Sessions
Gundelach: Cynical Mind
Album: My frail Body
Soft Boi: Fais moi la guerre
Album: So nice
The Soft Boys: Cold Turkey
Album: A Can of Bees
Inga: Feedmeback
Album: Tears and Teeth
Jessie Ware: Tough Love
Album: Tough Love
Ambrose Akinmusire: Roy
On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment
Deantoni Parks/ Technoself: Patricia Bath and her Lasers
Album: Live at Clouds Hill