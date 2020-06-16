Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

2

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 16.06.2020

16 Juni

Dienstag, 16. Juni 2020

Sonic Boom: On a Summer Day
Album: All Things being equal

The 1975: The Birthday Party
Album: Notes on a conditional Form

Dirty Projectors: Lose your Love
Album: Flight Tower EP

Muzz: Everything like it used to be
Album: Muzz

Beach Boys: Surf’s up
Album: The Smile Sessions

Gundelach: Cynical Mind
Album: My frail Body

Soft Boi: Fais moi la guerre
Album: So nice

The Soft Boys: Cold Turkey
Album: A Can of Bees

Inga: Feedmeback
Album: Tears and Teeth

Jessie Ware: Tough Love
Album: Tough Love

Ambrose Akinmusire: Roy
On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment

Deantoni Parks/ Technoself: Patricia Bath and her Lasers
Album: Live at Clouds Hill


2