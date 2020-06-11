Playlist Thomas Mehringer
11. Juni
Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020
Wargirl: Drive
Album: Dancing Gold
Clouds Hill
Built To Spill: Life In Vain
Album: Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston
Ernest Jenning
Coriky: Say Yes
Album: Coriky
Dischord
Thomas Azier: Entertainment
Album: Love, Disorderly
Hylas Records
Jehnny Beth: I Am
Album: To Love Is To Live
Caroline
Oliver Tree: Let Me Down
Album: Ugly Is Beautiful
Atlantic Records
Photay: The People
Album: Waking Hours
Mexican Summer
Mile Me Deaf: Holodeck
Album: Ecco
Siluh
Norah Jones: How I Weep
Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor
Blue Note
Liam Gallagher: Sad Song
Album: MTV Unplugged
Warner
Bibio: Sleep On The Wing
Album: Sleep On The Wing EP
Warp
Ellen Alien: Hello Planet Earth (Breath Mix)
Album: AurAA
bPtich