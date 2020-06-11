Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 11.06.2020

Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020

Wargirl: Drive
Album: Dancing Gold
Clouds Hill

Built To Spill: Life In Vain
Album: Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston
Ernest Jenning

Coriky: Say Yes
Album: Coriky
Dischord

Thomas Azier: Entertainment
Album: Love, Disorderly
Hylas Records

Jehnny Beth: I Am
Album: To Love Is To Live
Caroline

Oliver Tree: Let Me Down
Album: Ugly Is Beautiful
Atlantic Records

Photay: The People
Album: Waking Hours
Mexican Summer

Mile Me Deaf: Holodeck
Album: Ecco
Siluh

Norah Jones: How I Weep
Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor
Blue Note

Liam Gallagher: Sad Song
Album: MTV Unplugged
Warner

Bibio: Sleep On The Wing
Album: Sleep On The Wing EP
Warp

Ellen Alien: Hello Planet Earth (Breath Mix)
Album: AurAA
bPtich


