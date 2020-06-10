Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 10.06.2020

10 Juni

Mittwoch, 10. Juni 2020

Hazel English
Off my mind
Album: Wake Up!

Margo Guryan
Someone I know
Album: Take A Picture

Margo Guryan
Timothy Gone
Album: Take A Picture

Christian Lee Hutson
Talk
Album: Beginners

Norah Jones
Don’t Know Why
Album: Come Away With Me

Norah Jones feat. Jeff Tweedy
I’m Alive
Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor

박혜진 Park Hye Jin
Like This
Single

Howling
Bind
Album: Colure

Jayda G
Both Of Us
Single

India Jordan
Dear Nan King
Album: For You

Finn
Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough
EP: Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough

Jessie Ware
Save A Kiss (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Single

The 1975
Shiny Collarbone
Album: Notes On A Conditional Form


1