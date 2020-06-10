Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
10. Juni
Mittwoch, 10. Juni 2020
Hazel English
Off my mind
Album: Wake Up!
Margo Guryan
Someone I know
Album: Take A Picture
Margo Guryan
Timothy Gone
Album: Take A Picture
Christian Lee Hutson
Talk
Album: Beginners
Norah Jones
Don’t Know Why
Album: Come Away With Me
Norah Jones feat. Jeff Tweedy
I’m Alive
Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor
박혜진 Park Hye Jin
Like This
Single
Howling
Bind
Album: Colure
Jayda G
Both Of Us
Single
India Jordan
Dear Nan King
Album: For You
Finn
Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough
EP: Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough
Jessie Ware
Save A Kiss (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Single
The 1975
Shiny Collarbone
Album: Notes On A Conditional Form