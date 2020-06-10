Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 10. Juni 2020

Hazel English

Off my mind

Album: Wake Up!

Margo Guryan

Someone I know

Album: Take A Picture

Margo Guryan

Timothy Gone

Album: Take A Picture

Christian Lee Hutson

Talk

Album: Beginners

Norah Jones

Don’t Know Why

Album: Come Away With Me

Norah Jones feat. Jeff Tweedy

I’m Alive

Album: Pick Me Up Off The Floor

박혜진 Park Hye Jin

Like This

Single

Howling

Bind

Album: Colure

Jayda G

Both Of Us

Single

India Jordan

Dear Nan King

Album: For You

Finn

Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough

EP: Sometimes The Going Gets A Little Tough

Jessie Ware

Save A Kiss (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Single

The 1975

Shiny Collarbone

Album: Notes On A Conditional Form