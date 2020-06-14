Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 14. Juni 2020

Fiona Apple

Ladies

Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Cat Power feat. Lana Del Rey

Woman

Album: Wanderer

Helen Reddy

I am woman

Album: Disco Divas reloaded

Laura Marling

Wild once

Album: Semper femina

Destiny's Child

Survivor

Album: Woman 3

Beyoncé feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Flawless

Album: Beyoncé

John Lennon & Yoko Ono

Woman is the nigger of the world

Album Gimme some truth - The solo remasters

Aretha Franklin

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Album: The Very Best of Aretha Franklin - Digitally Remastered

Lizzo

Good as hell

Single

Camp Cope

The Opener

Album: How To Socialise And Make Friends

Judith Holofernes

Pechmarie

Album: Ein leichtes Schwert

Loretta Lynn

You ain't woman enough to take my man

Album: Coal miner's daughter: A tribute to Loretta Lynn

Christiane Rösinger

Hauptsache raus

Album: Songs of l. and hate