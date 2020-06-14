Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Barbara Streidl

Stand: 14.06.2020

14 Juni

Sonntag, 14. Juni 2020

Fiona Apple
Ladies
Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Cat Power feat. Lana Del Rey
Woman
Album: Wanderer

Helen Reddy
I am woman
Album: Disco Divas reloaded

Laura Marling
Wild once
Album: Semper femina

Destiny's Child
Survivor
Album: Woman 3

Beyoncé feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Flawless
Album: Beyoncé

John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Woman is the nigger of the world
Album Gimme some truth - The solo remasters

Aretha Franklin
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Album: The Very Best of Aretha Franklin - Digitally Remastered

Lizzo
Good as hell
Single

Camp Cope
The Opener
Album: How To Socialise And Make Friends

Judith Holofernes
Pechmarie
Album: Ein leichtes Schwert

Loretta Lynn
You ain't woman enough to take my man
Album: Coal miner's daughter: A tribute to Loretta Lynn

Christiane Rösinger
Hauptsache raus
Album: Songs of l. and hate 


