Playlist Barbara Streidl
14. Juni
Sonntag, 14. Juni 2020
Fiona Apple
Ladies
Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Cat Power feat. Lana Del Rey
Woman
Album: Wanderer
Helen Reddy
I am woman
Album: Disco Divas reloaded
Laura Marling
Wild once
Album: Semper femina
Destiny's Child
Survivor
Album: Woman 3
Beyoncé feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Flawless
Album: Beyoncé
John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Woman is the nigger of the world
Album Gimme some truth - The solo remasters
Aretha Franklin
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Album: The Very Best of Aretha Franklin - Digitally Remastered
Lizzo
Good as hell
Single
Camp Cope
The Opener
Album: How To Socialise And Make Friends
Judith Holofernes
Pechmarie
Album: Ein leichtes Schwert
Loretta Lynn
You ain't woman enough to take my man
Album: Coal miner's daughter: A tribute to Loretta Lynn
Christiane Rösinger
Hauptsache raus
Album: Songs of l. and hate