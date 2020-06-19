Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 19.06.2020

19 Juni

Freitag, 19. Juni 2020

Eight Round Rapids
Tricks
Album: Love Your Work

Trixie & The Trainwrecks
What Would You do?
EP

Knucklebone Oscar
Rockabilly Messiah
Album: Back From The Jungle

Eye Flys
Perception Is Gamblw
Album: Tub Of Lard

Eye Flys
Tubba Lard
Album: Tub Of Lard

Dead Kennedys
California Uber Alles
Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Dead Kennedys
Holiday In Cambodia
Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Friends Of Gas
Stechpalmenwald
Album: Kein Wetter

Friends Of Gas
Felder
Album: Kein Wetter

Psychic Markers
Where Is The prize
Album: Psychic Markers

Magic Marker
Don´t Talk In Your Sleep
Album: Bald Quarry

Sonic Boom
Spinnig Coins And Wishing on Clovers
Album: All Things Being Equal

Liam Bailey
Champio
EP


