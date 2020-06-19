Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 19. Juni 2020

Eight Round Rapids

Tricks

Album: Love Your Work

Trixie & The Trainwrecks

What Would You do?

EP

Knucklebone Oscar

Rockabilly Messiah

Album: Back From The Jungle

Eye Flys

Perception Is Gamblw

Album: Tub Of Lard

Eye Flys

Tubba Lard

Album: Tub Of Lard

Dead Kennedys

California Uber Alles

Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Dead Kennedys

Holiday In Cambodia

Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Friends Of Gas

Stechpalmenwald

Album: Kein Wetter

Friends Of Gas

Felder

Album: Kein Wetter

Psychic Markers

Where Is The prize

Album: Psychic Markers

Magic Marker

Don´t Talk In Your Sleep

Album: Bald Quarry

Sonic Boom

Spinnig Coins And Wishing on Clovers

Album: All Things Being Equal

Liam Bailey

Champio

EP