Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 03.06.2020

03 Juni

Mittwoch, 03. Juni 2020

Los Bitchos
Pista (Great start)
Single: Pista (Great start)

Nancy Sanchez
Gran Civilizacion
Album: La Gran Civilizacion

Imperio Bamba
Los Amantes
Album: Los Amantes - Single

Tall Juan
Sentimiento villero
Album: Tall Juan plays Cumbia

Los Sanderas de Nana
El Tromboyito
Album: Tu y Yo

Los Orientales de Paramonga
Lobos al Escape
Album: Cumbias Chichadelicas

Shantel, Cümbüs Cemaat
Adimiz Miskindir Bizim
Album: Istanbul

Shantel, Cümbüs Cemaat
Basindaki Yazmayi Sariye mi boyadin
Album: Istanbul

Run The Jewels
Down (feat Joi)
Album: Run the jewels 3

Run The Jewels
Thursday in the danger room feat kamasi Washington
Album: Run the jewels 3

Diplo feat. Blanco Brown
Do Se do
Album: Diplo presents Thomas Wesley

Snoop Dogg
My Medicine
Album: Ego Trippin

Banda Sinaloense MS
Que Maldiction
Single: Que Malddiction


