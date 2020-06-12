Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 12.06.2020

12 Juni

Freitag, 12. Juni 2020

Joe Armom-Jones: Yellow Dandelion
Album: Turn to Clear View
Brownswood

Mhysa:
Before the World Ends
Album: NEVAEH

Mhysa:
No Weapons Formed Against You Shall Prosper
Album: NEVAEH

Mhysa:
W/Me
Album: NEVAEH

Mhysa:
When the Saints (Reprise)
Album: NEVAEH

FKA Twigs:
Mary Magdalene
Album: Magdalene

FKA Twigs:
Fallen Alien
Album: Magdalene

Sudan Archives: Black Vivaldi Sonata
Album: Athena
Stones Throw

Sudan Archives: Green Eyes
Album: Athena
Stones Throw

Solange:
Down with the Clique
Album: When I Get Home

Raphael Saadiq:
I'm Feeling Love
Album: Jimmy & Lee

Raphael Saadiq:
My Walk
Album: Jimmy & Lee

Thundercat: Fair Chance
Album: It Is What It Is
Brainfeeder

Blood Orange:
Jewelry
Album: Negro Swan


