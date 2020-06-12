Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Freitag, 12. Juni 2020

Joe Armom-Jones: Yellow Dandelion

Album: Turn to Clear View

Brownswood

Mhysa:

Before the World Ends

Album: NEVAEH

Mhysa:

No Weapons Formed Against You Shall Prosper

Album: NEVAEH

Mhysa:

W/Me

Album: NEVAEH

Mhysa:

When the Saints (Reprise)

Album: NEVAEH

FKA Twigs:

Mary Magdalene

Album: Magdalene

FKA Twigs:

Fallen Alien

Album: Magdalene

Sudan Archives: Black Vivaldi Sonata

Album: Athena

Stones Throw

Sudan Archives: Green Eyes

Album: Athena

Stones Throw

Solange:

Down with the Clique

Album: When I Get Home

Raphael Saadiq:

I'm Feeling Love

Album: Jimmy & Lee

Raphael Saadiq:

My Walk

Album: Jimmy & Lee

Thundercat: Fair Chance

Album: It Is What It Is

Brainfeeder

Blood Orange:

Jewelry

Album: Negro Swan