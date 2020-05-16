Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 16.05.2020

16 Mai

Samstag, 16. Mai 2020

Run the Jewels
Ooh  La La (feat. Dj Premier & Greg Nice)
Single

Gang Starr
DWYCK feat. Nice and Smooth
Album: DWYCK

Bishop Nehru
Too Lost
Album: Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts

Dr. Jeckyll und Mr. Hyde
Genius Rap
Album: Various – Genius Of Rap

Betty Wright
Old Songs
Album: Betty Wright and the Roots: The Movie

Chicano Batman
Color My Life
Album: Invisible People

Chicano Batman
Wounds
Album: Invisible People

Prince of Queens
Mirama
Album: Future Shock Compilation 3

Airships
Calenita
Album: Future Shock Compilation 2

New York Hustlers
Space Roc
Album: Future Shock Compilation 3

Airships
Montezuma
Album: Future Shock Compilation 1


