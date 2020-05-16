Playlist Matthias Röckl
16. Mai
Samstag, 16. Mai 2020
Run the Jewels
Ooh La La (feat. Dj Premier & Greg Nice)
Single
Gang Starr
DWYCK feat. Nice and Smooth
Album: DWYCK
Bishop Nehru
Too Lost
Album: Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts
Dr. Jeckyll und Mr. Hyde
Genius Rap
Album: Various – Genius Of Rap
Betty Wright
Old Songs
Album: Betty Wright and the Roots: The Movie
Chicano Batman
Color My Life
Album: Invisible People
Chicano Batman
Wounds
Album: Invisible People
Prince of Queens
Mirama
Album: Future Shock Compilation 3
Airships
Calenita
Album: Future Shock Compilation 2
New York Hustlers
Space Roc
Album: Future Shock Compilation 3
Airships
Montezuma
Album: Future Shock Compilation 1