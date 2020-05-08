Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 08.05.2020

Freitag, 08. Mai 2020

Dope Body
Johnny Bag Of Smoke
Album: Home body

Dope Body
Road Dogs
Album: Natural History

Dope Body
Sour
Album: Home body

Caleb Landry Jones
Katya
Album: The Mother Stone

Caleb Landry Jones
You’re So Wonderful
Album: The Mother Stone

Caleb Landry Jones
All I Am In You/ The Big Worm
Album: The Mother Stone

Bobby Conn
Recovery
Album: Recovery

Fontaines DC
A Heros Death
Album: Ep

Rustin Man
Jackie's Roome
Album: Clockdust

Rustin Man
Night In Evening City
Album: Clockdust

Matt Elliott
Hating The Player…
Album: Farewell To All We Know


