Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 21.04.2020

21 April

Dienstag, 21. April 2020

Allie X
Fresh Laundry
Album: Cape God

Tops
Witching Hour
Album: I feel alive

Ron Sexsmith
Small minded World
Album: Hermitage

Shelby Lynne
Strange Things
Album: Shelby Lynne

Watkins Family Hour
The Cure
Album: Brother Sister

Perlee
Chain of Coral
Album: Slow Creature EP

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova
Falling slowly
Album: Once - Music from the Motion Picture

Lucinda Williams
Wakin’  up
Album: Good Souls, better Angels

Juicy Lucy
Who do you love
Album: Juicy Lucy

Baxter Dury
Carla’s got a Boyfriend
Album: The Night Chancers

Ian Dury
My old Man
Album: New Boots and Panties!!

Flowdan ft. Snowman Baby
Upset
Album: The Red Pill EP

El Michels Affair
Rubix
(Single)

Tom Schilling
Meine weiße Welt
Album: Die Liebe frisst das Leben - Tobias Gruben, seine Lieder und die Erde (Soundtrack)


1