Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 21. April 2020

Allie X

Fresh Laundry

Album: Cape God

Tops

Witching Hour

Album: I feel alive

Ron Sexsmith

Small minded World

Album: Hermitage

Shelby Lynne

Strange Things

Album: Shelby Lynne

Watkins Family Hour

The Cure

Album: Brother Sister

Perlee

Chain of Coral

Album: Slow Creature EP

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

Falling slowly

Album: Once - Music from the Motion Picture

Lucinda Williams

Wakin’ up

Album: Good Souls, better Angels

Juicy Lucy

Who do you love

Album: Juicy Lucy

Baxter Dury

Carla’s got a Boyfriend

Album: The Night Chancers

Ian Dury

My old Man

Album: New Boots and Panties!!

Flowdan ft. Snowman Baby

Upset

Album: The Red Pill EP

El Michels Affair

Rubix

(Single)

Tom Schilling

Meine weiße Welt

Album: Die Liebe frisst das Leben - Tobias Gruben, seine Lieder und die Erde (Soundtrack)