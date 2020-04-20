Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 20.04.2020

20 April

Montag, 20. April 2020

Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes ft Freddie Gibbs
Nightrider
Single

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
What Kinda Days
Single

Andrea
Twin Forests
Album: Ritorno 

Terrace Martin
Almond Butter
EP: Soul Juice

Marvin Gaye
Let's get it on 
Album: Let's get it on 

Shafiq Husayn feat. Karen Be
Show Me How You Feel
Album: The Loop

Thundercat
King Of The Hill    
Album: It Is What It Is

Thundercat
Dragonball Durag  
Album: It Is What It Is

Douglas Greed feat. Joy Wellboy
Roll With The Punches (DJ Friendly Version)
Single

Medline
Relaxation Electrique
Album: A Quest Called Tribe

Max Cooper
Penrose Tiling 
Album: 3D Reworks 001

Max Cooper
Resynthesis (3D)
Album: 3D Reworks 001


1