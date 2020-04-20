Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 20. April 2020

Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes ft Freddie Gibbs

Nightrider

Single

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

What Kinda Days

Single

Andrea

Twin Forests

Album: Ritorno

Terrace Martin

Almond Butter

EP: Soul Juice

Marvin Gaye

Let's get it on

Album: Let's get it on

Shafiq Husayn feat. Karen Be

Show Me How You Feel

Album: The Loop

Thundercat

King Of The Hill

Album: It Is What It Is

Thundercat

Dragonball Durag

Album: It Is What It Is

Douglas Greed feat. Joy Wellboy

Roll With The Punches (DJ Friendly Version)

Single

Medline

Relaxation Electrique

Album: A Quest Called Tribe

Max Cooper

Penrose Tiling

Album: 3D Reworks 001

Max Cooper

Resynthesis (3D)

Album: 3D Reworks 001