Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
20. April
Montag, 20. April 2020
Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes ft Freddie Gibbs
Nightrider
Single
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
What Kinda Days
Single
Andrea
Twin Forests
Album: Ritorno
Terrace Martin
Almond Butter
EP: Soul Juice
Marvin Gaye
Let's get it on
Album: Let's get it on
Shafiq Husayn feat. Karen Be
Show Me How You Feel
Album: The Loop
Thundercat
King Of The Hill
Album: It Is What It Is
Thundercat
Dragonball Durag
Album: It Is What It Is
Douglas Greed feat. Joy Wellboy
Roll With The Punches (DJ Friendly Version)
Single
Medline
Relaxation Electrique
Album: A Quest Called Tribe
Max Cooper
Penrose Tiling
Album: 3D Reworks 001
Max Cooper
Resynthesis (3D)
Album: 3D Reworks 001