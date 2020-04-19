Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 19.04.2020

19 April

Sonntag, 19. April 2020

Everything is Recorded
9.46 pm/ Every Friday There After
Album: Friday Forever

Everything is Recorded
10.51 pm/ The Night
Album: Friday Forever

Everything is Recorded
3.15am/ Caviar
Album: Friday Forever

Yajie
In Place
Album: What We Drew

Yajie
Make it rain, gurl
Album: Raingurl

Yajie
The Th1ng
Album: What We Drew

Yajie
What We Drew
Album: What We Drew

Dj Python
PqCq
Album: Derretirse

Dj Python
Timbrame
Album: Derretirse

Dj Python
PIA
Album: Mas Amables

Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brams
What it takes
Album: Aporia

Mute Duo
Past Musculature Plains
Album: Lapse in Passage

Will Van Horn
Lost my mind
Album: Pedal Steel Guitar


