Playlist Matthias Röckl

Sonntag, 19. April 2020

Everything is Recorded

9.46 pm/ Every Friday There After

Album: Friday Forever

Everything is Recorded

10.51 pm/ The Night

Album: Friday Forever

Everything is Recorded

3.15am/ Caviar

Album: Friday Forever

Yajie

In Place

Album: What We Drew

Yajie

Make it rain, gurl

Album: Raingurl

Yajie

The Th1ng

Album: What We Drew

Yajie

What We Drew

Album: What We Drew

Dj Python

PqCq

Album: Derretirse

Dj Python

Timbrame

Album: Derretirse

Dj Python

PIA

Album: Mas Amables

Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brams

What it takes

Album: Aporia

Mute Duo

Past Musculature Plains

Album: Lapse in Passage

Will Van Horn

Lost my mind

Album: Pedal Steel Guitar