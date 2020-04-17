Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 17. April 2020

Ramone

Soul Reggae Prisonnaire

Single

Akofa Akoussah

Tango

Album: Akofa Akoussah

Dan Hicks

Cruizin’

Album: It happened one bite

Solo Dos Em Tijuana

La Guiara

Album: Solo Dos En Tijuana

Das Hobos

Treehouse

Album: Random Home

Silver Apples

Oszillations

Album: Silver Apples

Dizzy Gillespie

Diddy Wa Diddy (Mozambique)

Album: Portrait of Jenny

Moodyman

I can’t kick this when it hits

Album: Silent Introduction

Lancelot Laine

Funky Calypso

Album: Blow Way

Les Rapaces

Music Passe Partout

Album: Div: Cadence Revolution

Delbon Johnson

Nassau Night

Album: Div: Goombay Music from Bahamas 1951-59

Vincent Martin

Uncle Joe, Gimme Mo’

Album: Div: Goombay Music from Bahamas 1951-59

The Setters

Susan across the ocean

Album: The Setters