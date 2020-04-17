Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 17.04.2020

17 April

Freitag, 17. April 2020

Ramone
Soul Reggae Prisonnaire
Single

Akofa Akoussah
Tango
Album: Akofa Akoussah

Dan Hicks
Cruizin’
Album: It happened one bite

Solo Dos Em Tijuana
La Guiara
Album: Solo Dos En Tijuana

Das Hobos
Treehouse
Album: Random Home

Silver Apples
Oszillations
Album: Silver Apples 

Dizzy Gillespie
Diddy Wa Diddy (Mozambique)
Album: Portrait of Jenny

Moodyman
I can’t kick this when it hits
Album: Silent Introduction

Lancelot Laine
Funky Calypso
Album: Blow Way

Les Rapaces
Music Passe Partout
Album: Div: Cadence Revolution

Delbon Johnson
Nassau Night
Album: Div: Goombay Music from Bahamas 1951-59

Vincent Martin
Uncle Joe, Gimme Mo’
Album: Div: Goombay Music from Bahamas 1951-59

The Setters
Susan across the ocean
Album: The Setters


