Playlist Matthias Hacker

Donnerstag, 09. April 2020

Pokey LaFarge

Lost In The Crowd

Album: Rock Bottom Rhapsody

Sparta

Miracle

Album: Trust The River

Jackie Lynn

Casino Queen

Album: Jacqueline

Flat Worms

Ripper One

Album: Antarctica

Hamilton Leithauser

Cross Sound Ferry (Walk on Ticket)

Album: The Loves Of Your Life

The Strokes

Brooklyn Bridge To Chours

Album: The New Abnormal

Laura Marling

Held Down

Album: Song For Our Daughter

Dream Syndicate

Dusting Off The Rust

Album: The Universe Inside

The Chromatics

Faded Now

Album: Faded Now

Inwards

OK Yes

Album: Bright Serpent

Schnitt

Konstrukt

Album: Tam Tam Skybar Compilation

Roedelius

Ebenfalls

Album: Selbstporträt: Wahre Liebe