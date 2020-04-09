Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Von: Matthias Hacker

Stand: 09.04.2020

Donnerstag, 09. April 2020

Pokey LaFarge
Lost In The Crowd
Album: Rock Bottom Rhapsody

Sparta
Miracle
Album: Trust The River

Jackie Lynn
Casino Queen
Album: Jacqueline

Flat Worms
Ripper One
Album: Antarctica

Hamilton Leithauser
Cross Sound Ferry (Walk on Ticket)
Album: The Loves Of Your Life

The Strokes
Brooklyn Bridge To Chours
Album: The New Abnormal

Laura Marling
Held Down
Album: Song For Our Daughter

Dream Syndicate
Dusting Off The Rust
Album: The Universe Inside

The Chromatics
Faded Now
Album: Faded Now

Inwards
OK Yes
Album: Bright Serpent

Schnitt
Konstrukt
Album: Tam Tam Skybar Compilation

Roedelius
Ebenfalls
Album: Selbstporträt: Wahre Liebe


