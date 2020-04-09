Playlist Matthias Hacker
09. April
Donnerstag, 09. April 2020
Pokey LaFarge
Lost In The Crowd
Album: Rock Bottom Rhapsody
Sparta
Miracle
Album: Trust The River
Jackie Lynn
Casino Queen
Album: Jacqueline
Flat Worms
Ripper One
Album: Antarctica
Hamilton Leithauser
Cross Sound Ferry (Walk on Ticket)
Album: The Loves Of Your Life
The Strokes
Brooklyn Bridge To Chours
Album: The New Abnormal
Laura Marling
Held Down
Album: Song For Our Daughter
Dream Syndicate
Dusting Off The Rust
Album: The Universe Inside
The Chromatics
Faded Now
Album: Faded Now
Inwards
OK Yes
Album: Bright Serpent
Schnitt
Konstrukt
Album: Tam Tam Skybar Compilation
Roedelius
Ebenfalls
Album: Selbstporträt: Wahre Liebe