Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 14.04.2020

14 April

Dienstag, 14. April 2020

Deep Purple
Black Night
Single

Howling Hex
City is the Country
Album: Knuckleball Express

Hamilton Leithauser
The Stars of Tomorrow
Album: The Loves of your Life

The Walkmen
We’ve been had
Album: Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone

No Ones
To blind to believe
Album: The Great lost No Ones Album

The Byrds
The Bells of Rhymney
Album: Mr. Tambourine Man

Spinning Coin
Never enough
Album: Hyacinth

James Righton
Start
Album: The Performer

Rustin Man
Jackie's Room
Album: Clockdust

Jackie Lynn
Shugar Water
Album: Jacqueline

Awa Ly
Come away with me
Album: Safe and Sound

Shabazz Palaces
Bad Bith Walking
Album: The Dn of Diamond Dreams

Die Wilde Jagd
Sankt Demin
Album: Haut


1