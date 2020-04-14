Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 14. April 2020

Deep Purple

Black Night

Single

Howling Hex

City is the Country

Album: Knuckleball Express

Hamilton Leithauser

The Stars of Tomorrow

Album: The Loves of your Life

The Walkmen

We’ve been had

Album: Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone

No Ones

To blind to believe

Album: The Great lost No Ones Album

The Byrds

The Bells of Rhymney

Album: Mr. Tambourine Man

Spinning Coin

Never enough

Album: Hyacinth

James Righton

Start

Album: The Performer

Rustin Man

Jackie's Room

Album: Clockdust

Jackie Lynn

Shugar Water

Album: Jacqueline

Awa Ly

Come away with me

Album: Safe and Sound

Shabazz Palaces

Bad Bith Walking

Album: The Dn of Diamond Dreams

Die Wilde Jagd

Sankt Demin

Album: Haut