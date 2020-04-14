Playlist Roderich Fabian
14. April
Dienstag, 14. April 2020
Deep Purple
Black Night
Single
Howling Hex
City is the Country
Album: Knuckleball Express
Hamilton Leithauser
The Stars of Tomorrow
Album: The Loves of your Life
The Walkmen
We’ve been had
Album: Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone
No Ones
To blind to believe
Album: The Great lost No Ones Album
The Byrds
The Bells of Rhymney
Album: Mr. Tambourine Man
Spinning Coin
Never enough
Album: Hyacinth
James Righton
Start
Album: The Performer
Rustin Man
Jackie's Room
Album: Clockdust
Jackie Lynn
Shugar Water
Album: Jacqueline
Awa Ly
Come away with me
Album: Safe and Sound
Shabazz Palaces
Bad Bith Walking
Album: The Dn of Diamond Dreams
Die Wilde Jagd
Sankt Demin
Album: Haut