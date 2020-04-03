Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 03.04.2020

Bill Withers
Grandma's Hands
Album: Lovely day: The Best Of

Bon Iver
Re:stacks
Album: For Emma - Forever Ago

Half Waif
Clouds Rest
Album: The Caretaker

Leo Abrahams, Sølyst, Simon Fisher-Turner
From Isolation I
Album: From Isolation 01

Dirty Projectors
Isolation
Single: Isolation

Lake Ruth
Sad Song
Album: Crying Everyone Else's Tears

Johnnie Frierson
Have You been Good To Yourself
Single: Have You been Good To Yourself

Isolation Berlin
Fahr Weg
Album: Und aus den Wolken tropft die Zeit

Pantha Du Prince
Nomads Retreat
Album: Black Noise

Angela Aux
Killer Kid (Midnight Embassy Dub)
Killer Kid

Saroos
Quarantaine
Album: OLU


