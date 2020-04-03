Playlist Matthias Hacker

Freitag, 03. April 2020

Bill Withers

Grandma's Hands

Album: Lovely day: The Best Of

Bon Iver

Re:stacks

Album: For Emma - Forever Ago

Half Waif

Clouds Rest

Album: The Caretaker

Leo Abrahams, Sølyst, Simon Fisher-Turner

From Isolation I

Album: From Isolation 01

Dirty Projectors

Isolation

Single: Isolation

Lake Ruth

Sad Song

Album: Crying Everyone Else's Tears

Johnnie Frierson

Have You been Good To Yourself

Single: Have You been Good To Yourself

Isolation Berlin

Fahr Weg

Album: Und aus den Wolken tropft die Zeit

Pantha Du Prince

Nomads Retreat

Album: Black Noise

Angela Aux

Killer Kid (Midnight Embassy Dub)

Killer Kid

Saroos

Quarantaine

Album: OLU