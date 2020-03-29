Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Sonntag, 29. März 2020

Richie Havens
Tombnstone Blues
Album: I'm not there (Music From the Motion Picture)

David Crosby
Woodstock
Album: Here if you listen

The Bobby Lees
I'm A Man
I'm A Man

Joanna Sternbergor
For You
For You

Lorkin O’Reilly
Twist
Twist

The Felice Brothers
Special Announcement
Album: Undress

Girl Gaze
My Room
My Room

Good Good Blood
Say Goodbye
Say Goodbye

New Zion Trio
Slow Down Furry Dub
Album: Fight Against Babylon

New Zion, Cyro
Raking
Album: Sunshine Seas

Joan as Police Woman
The Classic
The Classic

Joan as Police Woman
Spread
Album: Cover Two EP


0