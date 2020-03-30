Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 30. März 2020

DOT

Monsters B

Album: Monsters



M: Rux

Die Polnische Gitarre

Album: Vermonische Melodien

Babe Roots

I Come From Gateshead

Single

The Orb

Ital Orb - Too Blessed To Be Stressed Mix

Album: Abolition of the Royal Familia

Ferge X Fisherman

Drunk On The Moon

Album: Blinded By The Neon

Martin Georgy

Say No

Album: 9 To 5 Is Killing Me

Ranil

Licenciado

Album: Ranil Y Su Conjunto Tropical

River

House

Album: River

Peel Dream Magazine

Pill

Album: Agitprop Alterna

Dana Gavanski

One By One

Album: Yesterday Is Gone

Thundercat

Bus In The Streets

Album: Drunk

Jonas 2000

Kein Geld Keine Musik

Album: Coming

Malakoff Kowalski

Ono

Album: Onomatopoetika

Sign Libra

Sea Of Vapours

Album: Sea To Sea