Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 20.03.2020

Freitag, 20. März 2020

Archie Shepp: Song For Mozambique
Album: A Sea Of Faces

Art Ensemble Of Chicago: Mama Koko
Album: We are on the edge

Bob Ohiri & His Uhuru Sounds: Africa is free for us
Album: Uhuru Alife

Dhaima: Reggae On Sunset
Album: Love Lives Forever

Josh Rouse: Love Vibration
Album: 1972

Billy Bragg: A New England
Album: Life’s a riot

Squid: Houseplants
Single

NRBQ: Ridin‘ in my car
Album: Ridin‘ in my car

Grauzone: Film 2
Album: 1980-1982

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela: Agbada Bougou
Album: Rejoice

John Coltrane: My favourite things
Album: My favourite things


