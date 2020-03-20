Playlist Michael Bartle
20. März
Freitag, 20. März 2020
Archie Shepp: Song For Mozambique
Album: A Sea Of Faces
Art Ensemble Of Chicago: Mama Koko
Album: We are on the edge
Bob Ohiri & His Uhuru Sounds: Africa is free for us
Album: Uhuru Alife
Dhaima: Reggae On Sunset
Album: Love Lives Forever
Josh Rouse: Love Vibration
Album: 1972
Billy Bragg: A New England
Album: Life’s a riot
Squid: Houseplants
Single
NRBQ: Ridin‘ in my car
Album: Ridin‘ in my car
Grauzone: Film 2
Album: 1980-1982
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela: Agbada Bougou
Album: Rejoice
John Coltrane: My favourite things
Album: My favourite things