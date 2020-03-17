Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 17.03.2020

17 März

Dienstag, 17. März 2020

Beres Hammond: Come back home
Album: Dancehall Stylee - Best of Reggae Dancehall Vol.4

Jah9: Field Trip
Album: Note to Self

Grimes: Darkseid
Album: Miss Anthropocene

Lapsley: Our Love is a Garden
Album: Through Water

Zebra Katz: Lick it n split
Album: Less is moor

Anti-Pop Consortium: Splinter
Album: The Ends against the Middle

The Weeknd: Initiation
Album: Trilogy

Douglas Greed feat. Odd Beholder: The Few
Album: Angst

Cinematic Orchestra: Zero One/ This Fantasy (Grey Reverend Remix)
Album: To Believe (Remixes)

Pantha du Prince: The Crown Theory
Album: The Conference of Trees

Tomás Urquieta: Dopamina
Album: Sintesis de Fricción


