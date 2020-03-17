Playlist Roderich Fabian
17. März
Dienstag, 17. März 2020
Beres Hammond: Come back home
Album: Dancehall Stylee - Best of Reggae Dancehall Vol.4
Jah9: Field Trip
Album: Note to Self
Grimes: Darkseid
Album: Miss Anthropocene
Lapsley: Our Love is a Garden
Album: Through Water
Zebra Katz: Lick it n split
Album: Less is moor
Anti-Pop Consortium: Splinter
Album: The Ends against the Middle
The Weeknd: Initiation
Album: Trilogy
Douglas Greed feat. Odd Beholder: The Few
Album: Angst
Cinematic Orchestra: Zero One/ This Fantasy (Grey Reverend Remix)
Album: To Believe (Remixes)
Pantha du Prince: The Crown Theory
Album: The Conference of Trees
Tomás Urquieta: Dopamina
Album: Sintesis de Fricción