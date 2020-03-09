Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 09. März 2020

Jan Bang & Eivind Aarset: Before the Wedding

Album: Snow catches on her Eyelashes

Jazzland Recordings

Jan Bang & Eivind Aarset: Nightspell

Album: Snow catches on her Eyelashes

Jazzland Recordings

CocoRosie feat. Anthony Hegarty: Beautiful Boyz

Album: Noah's Ark

Touch and Go

Pantha du Prince: When We Talk

Album: Conference of Trees

Modern Recordings

Jasper Høiby: Consiousness

Album: Planet B

Edition Records

Jasper Høiby: The Dinosaur

Album: Planet B

Edition Records

Shabaka and the Ancestors: Teach Me How To Be Vulnerable

Album: We Are Sent Here By History

UMI/ Impulse!

Kassa Overall: Darkness In Mind

Album: I Think I'm Good

Brownswood Recordings ‎

Alabaster dePlume: Is It Enough

Album: The Corner of a Sphere

Lost Map Records

Alabaster DePlume feat. Danalogue: The Lucky Ones

Album: To Cy & Lee:Instrumentals Vol. 1

International Anthem Recording/ Total Refreshment Centre