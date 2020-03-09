Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 09.03.2020

Jan Bang & Eivind Aarset: Before the Wedding
Album: Snow catches on her Eyelashes
Jazzland Recordings

Jan Bang & Eivind Aarset: Nightspell
Album: Snow catches on her Eyelashes
Jazzland Recordings

CocoRosie feat. Anthony Hegarty: Beautiful Boyz
Album: Noah's Ark
Touch and Go 

Pantha du Prince: When We Talk
Album: Conference of Trees
Modern Recordings

Jasper Høiby: Consiousness
Album: Planet B
Edition Records

Jasper Høiby: The Dinosaur
Album: Planet B
Edition Records

Shabaka and the Ancestors: Teach Me How To Be Vulnerable
Album: We Are Sent Here By History
UMI/ Impulse!

Kassa Overall: Darkness In Mind
Album: I Think I'm Good
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Alabaster dePlume: Is It Enough
Album: The Corner of a Sphere
Lost Map Records

Alabaster DePlume feat. Danalogue: The Lucky Ones
Album: To Cy & Lee:Instrumentals Vol. 1
International Anthem Recording/ Total Refreshment Centre


