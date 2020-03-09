Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
Jan Bang & Eivind Aarset: Before the Wedding
Album: Snow catches on her Eyelashes
Jazzland Recordings
Jan Bang & Eivind Aarset: Nightspell
Album: Snow catches on her Eyelashes
Jazzland Recordings
CocoRosie feat. Anthony Hegarty: Beautiful Boyz
Album: Noah's Ark
Touch and Go
Pantha du Prince: When We Talk
Album: Conference of Trees
Modern Recordings
Jasper Høiby: Consiousness
Album: Planet B
Edition Records
Jasper Høiby: The Dinosaur
Album: Planet B
Edition Records
Shabaka and the Ancestors: Teach Me How To Be Vulnerable
Album: We Are Sent Here By History
UMI/ Impulse!
Kassa Overall: Darkness In Mind
Album: I Think I'm Good
Brownswood Recordings
Alabaster dePlume: Is It Enough
Album: The Corner of a Sphere
Lost Map Records
Alabaster DePlume feat. Danalogue: The Lucky Ones
Album: To Cy & Lee:Instrumentals Vol. 1
International Anthem Recording/ Total Refreshment Centre