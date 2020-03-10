Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.03.2020

10 März

Dienstag, 10. März 2020

Devo: Gut Feeling
Album: Q: Are We Not Men? A: We are Devo!
Virgin Records

Akne Kid Joe: Dagmar Wöhrl
Album: Die große Palmöllüge
Kidnap Music

Nadia Reid: High & Lonely
Album: Out Of My Province
Spacebomb

Jeanne & the Darlings: What Will Later On Be Like
Album: The Complete Stax Singles1959-1968 (Compilation)
Atlantic/Stax

Phoebe Bridgers: Garden Song
Single
Dead Oceans

Alex Ebert: Stronger
Album: I vs I
Community Music

Porches:Patience
Single
Domino

Jordan Mackampa: Parachutes
Album: Foreigner
Rough Trade

Cocorosie: Ruby Red
Album: Put The Shine On
Marathon Artists

King Krule: (Don’t let the Dragon) Draag on
Album: Man Alive!
XL Recordings

Lamb:Deep Delirium
Album: The Secret of Letting Go
Cooking Vinyl

Robert Glasper: Aah Whoa!
Album: Fuck yo Feelings
Lome Vista

Web Web: Mystic Flow
Album: Worshippers
Compost

McCoy Tyner: When Sunny Gets Blue
Album: Today And Tomorrow
Impulse


