Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 10. März 2020

Devo: Gut Feeling

Album: Q: Are We Not Men? A: We are Devo!

Virgin Records

Akne Kid Joe: Dagmar Wöhrl

Album: Die große Palmöllüge

Kidnap Music

Nadia Reid: High & Lonely

Album: Out Of My Province

Spacebomb

Jeanne & the Darlings: What Will Later On Be Like

Album: The Complete Stax Singles1959-1968 (Compilation)

Atlantic/Stax

Phoebe Bridgers: Garden Song

Single

Dead Oceans

Alex Ebert: Stronger

Album: I vs I

Community Music

Porches:Patience

Single

Domino

Jordan Mackampa: Parachutes

Album: Foreigner

Rough Trade

Cocorosie: Ruby Red

Album: Put The Shine On

Marathon Artists

King Krule: (Don’t let the Dragon) Draag on

Album: Man Alive!

XL Recordings

Lamb:Deep Delirium

Album: The Secret of Letting Go

Cooking Vinyl

Robert Glasper: Aah Whoa!

Album: Fuck yo Feelings

Lome Vista

Web Web: Mystic Flow

Album: Worshippers

Compost

McCoy Tyner: When Sunny Gets Blue

Album: Today And Tomorrow

Impulse