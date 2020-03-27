Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
27. März
Freitag, 27. März 2020
Emily Scott: Downriver
Album: a,b,c,d,e,f,g........
Aufgeladen Und Bereit – A&B
Emily Scott: All That Glitters Is Just The Sun
Album: a,b,c,d,e,f,g........
Aufgeladen Und Bereit – A&B
Black Belt Eagle Scout: I Said I Wouldn´t Write This Song
Album: At The Party With My Brown Friends
Saddle Creek
The Haden Triplets: Wayfaring Stranger
Album: The Family Songbook
Trimeter Records
The Haden Triplets: Say You Will
Album: The Family Songbook
Trimeter Records
Nadja Reid: Oh Canada
Album: Out Of My Province
Spacebomb
Nadja Reid: Best Thing
Album: Out Of My Province
Spacebomb
Zelionople: America
Album: Hold You Up
Miasmah
Trond Kallevåg Hansen: Flukt
Album: Bedehus & Hawaii
Hubro
Trond Kallevåg Hansen: Slekstrteff
Album: Bedehus & Hawaii
Hubro
The No Ones: No One Falls Alone
Album: The Great Lost No Ones Album
Yep Rock
The Haden Triplets: I´ll Fly Away
Album: The Family Songbook
Trimeter Records
Raumpatrouille Riminia: Wieder Sommer
Album: Falscher Ort Falsche Zeit
Tapete Records