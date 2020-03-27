Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 27. März 2020

Emily Scott: Downriver

Album: a,b,c,d,e,f,g........

Aufgeladen Und Bereit ‎– A&B

Emily Scott: All That Glitters Is Just The Sun

Album: a,b,c,d,e,f,g........

Aufgeladen Und Bereit ‎– A&B

Black Belt Eagle Scout: I Said I Wouldn´t Write This Song

Album: At The Party With My Brown Friends

Saddle Creek ‎

The Haden Triplets: Wayfaring Stranger

Album: The Family Songbook

Trimeter Records ‎

The Haden Triplets: Say You Will

Album: The Family Songbook

Trimeter Records

Nadja Reid: Oh Canada

Album: Out Of My Province

Spacebomb

Nadja Reid: Best Thing

Album: Out Of My Province

Spacebomb

Zelionople: America

Album: Hold You Up

Miasmah

Trond Kallevåg Hansen: Flukt

Album: Bedehus & Hawaii

Hubro

Trond Kallevåg Hansen: Slekstrteff

Album: Bedehus & Hawaii

Hubro

The No Ones: No One Falls Alone

Album: The Great Lost No Ones Album

Yep Rock

The Haden Triplets: I´ll Fly Away

Album: The Family Songbook

Trimeter Records ‎

Raumpatrouille Riminia: Wieder Sommer

Album: Falscher Ort Falsche Zeit

Tapete Records