Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 27.03.2020

27 März

Freitag, 27. März 2020

Emily Scott: Downriver
Album: a,b,c,d,e,f,g........
Aufgeladen Und Bereit ‎– A&B

Emily Scott: All That Glitters Is Just The Sun
Album: a,b,c,d,e,f,g........
Aufgeladen Und Bereit ‎– A&B

Black Belt Eagle Scout: I Said I Wouldn´t Write This Song
Album: At The Party With My Brown Friends
Saddle Creek ‎

The Haden Triplets: Wayfaring Stranger
Album: The Family Songbook
Trimeter Records ‎

The Haden Triplets: Say You Will
Album: The Family Songbook
Trimeter Records

Nadja Reid: Oh Canada
Album: Out Of My Province
Spacebomb

Nadja Reid: Best Thing
Album: Out Of My Province
Spacebomb

Zelionople: America
Album: Hold You Up
Miasmah

Trond Kallevåg Hansen: Flukt
Album: Bedehus & Hawaii
Hubro

Trond Kallevåg Hansen: Slekstrteff
Album: Bedehus & Hawaii
Hubro

The No Ones: No One Falls Alone
Album: The Great Lost No Ones Album
Yep Rock

The Haden Triplets: I´ll Fly Away
Album: The Family Songbook
Trimeter Records ‎

Raumpatrouille Riminia: Wieder Sommer
Album: Falscher Ort Falsche Zeit
Tapete Records


