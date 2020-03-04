Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Stand: 04.03.2020

04 März

Mittwoch, 04. März 2020

John Carroll Kirby: By the Sea
Album: My Garden
Stones Throw Records LC 30081

Solange: Jerrod
Album: When I get home
Columbia

John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads
Album: My Garden
Stones Throw Records

Yasuko Agawa: L.A. Night
Album: Various ‎– Pacific Breeze (Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1976-1986)
Light in the Attic

Young Gun Silver Fox: Baby Girl
Album: Canyons
Légère Recordings

Grimes:Darkseid feat. 潘PAN
Album: Miss Anthropocene
4AD

Baltra:Ahead of Time feat. park hye jin
Album: Ted
96 And Forever Records

Sofia Kourtesis: Moninga
Album: Sarita Colonia EP
Studio Barnhus

Kelly Lee Owens: Melt!
Single
Smalltown Supersound

CocoRosie: Smash My Head
Album: Put The Shine On
Marathon Artists

CocoRosie: Terrible Angels
Album: La Maison de Mon Reve
Touch and Go

Darkstar:Wolf
Single
Warp Records


