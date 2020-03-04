Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstrass

Mittwoch, 04. März 2020

John Carroll Kirby: By the Sea

Album: My Garden

Stones Throw Records LC 30081

Solange: Jerrod

Album: When I get home

Columbia

John Carroll Kirby: Blueberry Beads

Album: My Garden

Stones Throw Records

Yasuko Agawa: L.A. Night

Album: Various ‎– Pacific Breeze (Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1976-1986)

Light in the Attic

Young Gun Silver Fox: Baby Girl

Album: Canyons

Légère Recordings

Grimes:Darkseid feat. 潘PAN

Album: Miss Anthropocene

4AD

Baltra:Ahead of Time feat. park hye jin

Album: Ted

96 And Forever Records

Sofia Kourtesis: Moninga

Album: Sarita Colonia EP

Studio Barnhus

Kelly Lee Owens: Melt!

Single

Smalltown Supersound

CocoRosie: Smash My Head

Album: Put The Shine On

Marathon Artists

CocoRosie: Terrible Angels

Album: La Maison de Mon Reve

Touch and Go

Darkstar:Wolf

Single

Warp Records