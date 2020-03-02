Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 02. März 2020

Mazzy Star: Fade Into You

Album: So Tonight That I Might See

Capitol Records / Sony

Brainstory: Thank You

Album: Buck

Big Crown Records

Princess Nokia: Gemini

Album: Everything Is Beautiful

Princess Nokia Inc. Download

Princess Nokia: Green eggs & ham

Album: Everything Is Beautiful

Princess Nokia Inc.

12 Tribes Of Israel: Bury The Devil ++

Album: Kill The Devil / Bury The Devil (Single)

Common Ground International

Linkwood & Greg Foat: Es Vedra

Album: Linkwood & Greg Foat

Athens Of The North

Alabaster DePlume: Whisky Story Time

Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

International Anthem Recording Company

Die Sterne: Halbvergangener Tag

Album: Die Sterne

PIAS

Space Dimension Controller: Slowtime In Reflection

Album: Slowtime In Reflection Love Beyond The Intersect

R & S Records

Tristan Arp: Plexi

Album: Suggested Forms

Human Pitch

Rose City Band: Rivers of Mind

Album: Rose City Band

Thrill Jockey

RX-101: Goodbye a6

Album: Serenity

Suction Records

CocoRosie: Jesus Loves Me (Zündfunk Hackbrett 2009)

Album: La Maison De Mon Reve

Touch & Go