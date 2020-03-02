Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

5

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 02.03.2020

02 März

Montag, 02. März 2020

Mazzy Star: Fade Into You
Album: So Tonight That I Might See
Capitol Records / Sony

Brainstory: Thank You
Album: Buck
Big Crown Records

Princess Nokia: Gemini
Album: Everything Is Beautiful
Princess Nokia Inc. Download

Princess Nokia: Green eggs & ham
Album: Everything Is Beautiful
Princess Nokia Inc.

12 Tribes Of Israel: Bury The Devil ++
Album: Kill The Devil / Bury The Devil (Single)
Common Ground International

Linkwood & Greg Foat: Es Vedra
Album: Linkwood & Greg Foat
Athens Of The North

Alabaster DePlume: Whisky Story Time
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
International Anthem Recording Company

Die Sterne: Halbvergangener Tag
Album: Die Sterne
PIAS

Space Dimension Controller: Slowtime In Reflection
Album: Slowtime In Reflection Love Beyond The Intersect
R & S Records

Tristan Arp: Plexi
Album: Suggested Forms
Human Pitch

Rose City Band: Rivers of Mind
Album: Rose City Band
Thrill Jockey

RX-101: Goodbye a6
Album: Serenity
Suction Records

CocoRosie: Jesus Loves Me (Zündfunk Hackbrett 2009)
Album: La Maison De Mon Reve
Touch & Go


5