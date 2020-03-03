Playlist Roderich Fabian
03. März
Dienstag, 03. März 2020
Mazzy Star: Be my Angel
Album: She hangs brightly
Rough Trade
Wood River: Future Fun
Album: More than I can see
Yellowbird
CocoRosie: By your Side
Album: La Maison De Mon Reve
Touch and Go
U.S.Girls: Born to lose
Album: Heavy light
4AD
Tami Neilson: 16 Miles of Chain
Album: Chicka Boom!
Outside Music
Caroline Rose: Pipe Dream
Album: Superstar
New West
Dan Deacon: Weeping Birch
Album: Mystic Familiar
Domino
Cornershop: Highly Amplified
Album: England Is A Garden
Ample Play
Wajatta: Renegades
Album: Don’t Let Get You Down
Brainfeeder
Anna Morgan, Rider Shafique & Kabuki: Natural Vibe
Album: Beat Excursions Vol.5 EP
Beat Excursions
Tony Allen, Hugh Masekela: We’ve landed
Single
World Circuit/ BMG
Jon Hassell/ Faranfina: Dreamworld (Dance)
Album: Flash of the Spirit
Glitterbeat