Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 03.03.2020

03 März

Dienstag, 03. März 2020

Mazzy Star: Be my Angel
Album: She hangs brightly
Rough Trade

Wood River: Future Fun
Album: More than I can see
Yellowbird

CocoRosie: By your Side
Album: La Maison De Mon Reve
Touch and Go

U.S.Girls: Born to lose
Album: Heavy light
4AD

Tami Neilson: 16 Miles of Chain
Album: Chicka Boom!
Outside Music

Caroline Rose: Pipe Dream
Album: Superstar
New West

Dan Deacon: Weeping Birch
Album: Mystic Familiar
Domino

Cornershop: Highly Amplified
Album: England Is A Garden
Ample Play

Wajatta: Renegades
Album: Don’t Let Get You Down
Brainfeeder

Anna Morgan, Rider Shafique & Kabuki: Natural Vibe
Album: Beat Excursions Vol.5 EP
Beat Excursions

Tony Allen, Hugh Masekela: We’ve landed
Single
World Circuit/ BMG

Jon Hassell/ Faranfina: Dreamworld (Dance)
Album: Flash of the Spirit
Glitterbeat


